Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Markel Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,533.79. 35,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,567.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,546.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

