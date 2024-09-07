Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,303 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.