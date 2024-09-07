Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Purchases $1,426,500.00 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $694.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $33,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

