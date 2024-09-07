LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.12. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.