Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $621.28

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 621.28 ($8.17) and traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.88). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.74), with a volume of 166,885 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 781 ($10.27).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lancashire

Lancashire Stock Down 1.1 %

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 25.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 630.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,607.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancashire

In other news, insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($80,210.39). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.