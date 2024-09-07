Lake Street Capital Lowers Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $3.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

