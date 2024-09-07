Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 450,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 58,014 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $597.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $607.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.15. The company has a market cap of $551.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

