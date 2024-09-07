Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $902.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $895.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $827.49. The company has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

