Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $8.03. Koss shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 372,917 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Koss Trading Down 2.3 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

