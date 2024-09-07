Kadant Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Kadant Price Performance

Kadant stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $301.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant has a twelve month low of $214.21 and a twelve month high of $363.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

