Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $13,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

