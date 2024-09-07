Jefferies Financial Group Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $510.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $466.17.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $431.50 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $448.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.50 and its 200 day moving average is $373.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

