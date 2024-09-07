iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 109,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 27,225 shares.The stock last traded at $76.37 and had previously closed at $76.07.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $917.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.
About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF
The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.