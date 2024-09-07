Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.45. 9,197,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
