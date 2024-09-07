Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.16

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and traded as high as $126.50. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $126.25, with a volume of 30,506 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

