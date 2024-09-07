Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $1.72 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after buying an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

