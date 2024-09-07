Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$45,971,877.24 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($80.79), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,273,385.88).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($64.76), for a total transaction of A$41,821,250.55 ($28,449,830.31).
- On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($63.41), for a total value of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,713,392.38).
- On Thursday, June 13th, Richard White sold 281,849 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.92 ($67.29), for a total value of A$27,880,503.08 ($18,966,328.63).
- On Thursday, June 6th, Richard White sold 360,007 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$96.81 ($65.86), for a total value of A$34,852,277.67 ($23,709,032.43).
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
WiseTech Global Company Profile
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WiseTech Global
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.