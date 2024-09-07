Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$45,971,877.24 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($80.79), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,273,385.88).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($64.76), for a total transaction of A$41,821,250.55 ($28,449,830.31).

On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($63.41), for a total value of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,713,392.38).

On Thursday, June 13th, Richard White sold 281,849 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.92 ($67.29), for a total value of A$27,880,503.08 ($18,966,328.63).

On Thursday, June 6th, Richard White sold 360,007 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$96.81 ($65.86), for a total value of A$34,852,277.67 ($23,709,032.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

