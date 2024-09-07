Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $3,716,831.44 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

