Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $872,370.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $281.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
