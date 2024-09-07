Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $872,370.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $281.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

