Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 300,635 Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,635 shares during the quarter. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF comprises 18.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 56.96% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $184,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 369,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

HCMT opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

