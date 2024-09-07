Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

