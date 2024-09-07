Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 12.4 %

GWRE stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $128.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

