Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock worth $132,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLK traded down $9.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $866.92. 748,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,817. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $848.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.13.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

