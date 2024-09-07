Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.41

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 72097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $606.42 million, a P/E ratio of -79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -631.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

