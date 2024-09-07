Gigachad (GIGA) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Gigachad has a market cap of $143.29 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Gigachad

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01306482 USD and is down -15.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,137,711.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

