Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $16.27. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

