Flow Price Down 7.7% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $784.34 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,530,332,564 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

