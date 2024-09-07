Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 24.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.02. 2,443,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,752. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.