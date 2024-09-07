EVgo’s (EVGO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVGO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.

EVGO opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.59. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

