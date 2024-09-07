Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,932,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.