Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.88

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $10.90. Eltek shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 15,686 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Eltek alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eltek

Eltek Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Eltek had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELTK. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eltek by 71.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eltek by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eltek by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eltek in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.