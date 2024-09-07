EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.