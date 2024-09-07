DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.52.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after acquiring an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DraftKings by 53.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DraftKings by 8.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,518,000 after acquiring an additional 441,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $192,140,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.