Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $93,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $902.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,074. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $857.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $895.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $827.49.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

