Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $57,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

