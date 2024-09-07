Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

