Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.67

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and traded as low as $25.57. Croda International shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 17,641 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIHY

Croda International Trading Down 0.2 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.