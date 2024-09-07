Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,885.86

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3,885.86 and traded as high as C$4,280.80. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,250.15, with a volume of 19,702 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,275.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4,183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3,887.91.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 107.8945054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.381 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.