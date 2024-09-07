Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. Comerica has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.4% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Comerica by 39.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.