Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.35

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.35 ($5.95) and traded as high as GBX 562.50 ($7.40). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 551 ($7.25), with a volume of 233,738 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($8.02) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 620 ($8.15) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 624 ($8.21).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 495.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 453.03. The company has a market cap of £805.12 million, a PE ratio of 563.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($45,043.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90 shares of company stock worth $45,096. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

