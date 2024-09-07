Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,038 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $141,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,040,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646,146. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.