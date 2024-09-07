Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.15.

Ciena Trading Down 2.4 %

CIEN opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

