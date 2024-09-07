Chicago Capital LLC Has $60.59 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 76,198 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $60,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. 11,449,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,374,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

