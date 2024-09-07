Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.