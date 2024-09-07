Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 13th.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.35 million for the quarter.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock remained flat at $3.56 on Friday. 11,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCM

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.