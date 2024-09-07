Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.20.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $373.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $401.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $8,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

