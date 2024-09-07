Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.03, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

