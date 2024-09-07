Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.58

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and traded as high as $40.68. Capgemini shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 57,432 shares trading hands.
Capgemini Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.
