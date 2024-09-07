Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.03.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

CWB opened at C$51.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

