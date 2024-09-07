Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.10.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.73. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -165.63, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

